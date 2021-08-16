Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 24,777 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 170,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

