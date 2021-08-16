Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 444,216 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 154.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $38,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vericel by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vericel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.07 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

