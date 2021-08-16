Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $45.92 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $45,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $201.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.28. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

