Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $72.99 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $72,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

