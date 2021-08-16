Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $80.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $80,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $455.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.98. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $286.18 and a 1-year high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.