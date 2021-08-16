Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,950 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,482,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.