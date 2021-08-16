Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Five9 were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Five9 by 98.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 171,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,036 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 62.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 692.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $189.09 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -266.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $563,585.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,128.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $15,838,257. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

