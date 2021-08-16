Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

NYSE FVRR traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 752,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,033. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fiverr International by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

