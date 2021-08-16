Flamingo (FLM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.30 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $90.69 million and $30.30 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00052334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00134500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00157636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.49 or 1.00057683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.00922033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.56 or 0.06978058 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

