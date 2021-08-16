Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

PDYPY opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

