Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $99.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

