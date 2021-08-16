FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,015,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

