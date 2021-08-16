FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0532 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $37,359.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.38 or 0.00928030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00109981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046653 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

