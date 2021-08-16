Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.
Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
