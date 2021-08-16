Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,978,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,790 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,395,000 after acquiring an additional 141,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

