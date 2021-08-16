Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Formula One Group stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.74 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

