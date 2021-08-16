Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $107.50. 4,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

