Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $50,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $161.54. 29,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

