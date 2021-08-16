Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 30,532 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 671.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

AI traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 105,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,721. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.08. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,485,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 486,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797 in the last three months.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

