Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

