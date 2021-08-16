Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 580 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,743. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

