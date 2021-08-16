Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 1.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 23.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 300.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 142,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $255,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $309.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $309.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

