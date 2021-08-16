Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$58.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

