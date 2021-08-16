Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

VRTX traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $190.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

