Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $218.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

