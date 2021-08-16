Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

