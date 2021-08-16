Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 107,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

