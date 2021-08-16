Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,911 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

