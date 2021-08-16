Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

FOXA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 73,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

