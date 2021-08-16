Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.26.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$193.04. The stock had a trading volume of 332,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,685. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$206.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.