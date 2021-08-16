Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Ci Capital boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.01 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 6,875.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

