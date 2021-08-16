freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.66.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

