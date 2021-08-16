FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRMO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 5,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. FRMO has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

