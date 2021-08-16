FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $51.42 or 0.00110961 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $271.09 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.00937926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

