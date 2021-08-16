FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

FUJIY opened at $74.48 on Monday. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

