FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,047,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FutureWorld stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,176,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,628,500. FutureWorld has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About FutureWorld

FutureWorld Corp. engages in identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp and cannabis products, services, and technologies. The company was founded by Saed Talari on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

