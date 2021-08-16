FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

FutureWorld Corp. (OTCMKTS:FWDG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,047,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FutureWorld stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,176,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,628,500. FutureWorld has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About FutureWorld
