FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

TSE:CAE opened at C$35.99 on Monday. CAE has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.84.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

