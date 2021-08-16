FY2022 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humanigen in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

