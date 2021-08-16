Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 6,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.41. 2,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,386. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

