Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,803. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

