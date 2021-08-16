Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 990 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 270,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 17.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 105,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 41.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.73. 171,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

