Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,705. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07.

