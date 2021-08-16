GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.04 ($42.40).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €38.62 ($45.44). The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 56.05.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.