Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.44. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,615,000 shares of company stock worth $27,425,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

