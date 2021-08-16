Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRXM opened at $0.04 on Monday. Gene Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

