Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSEP remained flat at $$29.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

