Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,200. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

