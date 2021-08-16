Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.67 during trading hours on Monday. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

