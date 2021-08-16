Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $2,765.87. 44,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

