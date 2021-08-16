Glaukos (GKOS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) recently:

8/6/2021 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Glaukos was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.13. 9,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

