Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating and a $17.82 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GNL opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after buying an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 206,817 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

